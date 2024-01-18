Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - AFN Kaiserslautern Price is Almost Right

    KAISERSLAUTERN, NW, GERMANY

    01.24.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Listeners to AFN Kaiserslautern can listen every Monday at 7 a.m., call-in to the studio and play the Price is Almost Right with the DJs and the Defense Commissary Agency to win prizes. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 04:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, NW, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - AFN Kaiserslautern Price is Almost Right, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

