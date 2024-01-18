Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 4

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 4

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Ariana Salas, 325th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, talks about life as an Airman at Tyndall Air Force Base, the Rising 4 Airman's council, and restoring and running the Tyndall Airmen's Attic during episode 4 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 14:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78536
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110091488.mp3
    Length: 00:37:48
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 4, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    325th Fighter Wing
    Team Tyndall
    Checkertails
    Lightning Within 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT