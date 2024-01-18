Senior Airman Ariana Salas, 325th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, talks about life as an Airman at Tyndall Air Force Base, the Rising 4 Airman's council, and restoring and running the Tyndall Airmen's Attic during episode 4 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 14:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78536
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110091488.mp3
|Length:
|00:37:48
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 4, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT