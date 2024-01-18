KMC Update - Baumholder Youth Initiatives

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78533" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Youth Center in Baumholder, Germany, was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Boys and Girls Club of America for their Torch Club Program. One youth in particular, Keandre Anderson, was also selected to represent the Baumholder Military Community in the Military Youth of the Year competition. (Defense Media Activity by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)