The Youth Center in Baumholder, Germany, was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Boys and Girls Club of America for their Torch Club Program. One youth in particular, Keandre Anderson, was also selected to represent the Baumholder Military Community in the Military Youth of the Year competition. (Defense Media Activity by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2024 10:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78533
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110091093.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Baumholder Youth Initiatives, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
