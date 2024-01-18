Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Baumholder Youth Initiatives

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.23.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The Youth Center in Baumholder, Germany, was recently awarded a $5,000 grant from the Boys and Girls Club of America for their Torch Club Program. One youth in particular, Keandre Anderson, was also selected to represent the Baumholder Military Community in the Military Youth of the Year competition. (Defense Media Activity by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

