Dance Lessons at Armstrong's Club Spot

A 15 second spot about the free dance lessons at the Armstrong’s Club. They are in six-week sessions from Jan. 10 to Feb. 14, Feb. 21 to March 20, and April 3 to May 8. The classes are on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Focus is on Two Step, Swing and Line Dancing. Thirteen other styles of dance are available on request. No experience necessary.
|01.23.2024
|01.23.2024 09:29
|Newscasts
|78529
|2401/DOD_110091023.mp3
|00:00:15
|2024
|Blues
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|5
|0
|0
