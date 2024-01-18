Dance Lessons at Armstrong's Club Spot

A 15 second spot about the free dance lessons at the Armstrong’s Club. They are in six-week sessions from Jan. 10 to Feb. 14, Feb. 21 to March 20, and April 3 to May 8. The classes are on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Focus is on Two Step, Swing and Line Dancing. Thirteen other styles of dance are available on request. No experience necessary.