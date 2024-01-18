Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dance Lessons at Armstrong's Club Spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.23.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15 second spot about the free dance lessons at the Armstrong’s Club. They are in six-week sessions from Jan. 10 to Feb. 14, Feb. 21 to March 20, and April 3 to May 8. The classes are on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Focus is on Two Step, Swing and Line Dancing. Thirteen other styles of dance are available on request. No experience necessary.

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2024 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78529
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110091023.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dance Lessons at Armstrong's Club Spot, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    KMC
    Spot
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Armstrong’s Club
    Free Dance Lessons

