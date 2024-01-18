AFN Naples Radio News: Blinkin Visits Africa and NATO Meeting

Secretary Antony J. Blinken will travel to Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Angola January 21-26.

the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session took place at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The 31 Allied Chiefs of Defence and Invitee Sweden focused on the executability the Alliance’s new defence plans, NATO’s warfighting transformation, NATO’s continued support to Ukraine and military cooperation with NATO Partners.