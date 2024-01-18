Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News: Blinkin Visits Africa and NATO Meeting

    AFN Naples Radio News: Blinkin Visits Africa and NATO Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.19.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Secretary Antony J. Blinken will travel to Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Angola January 21-26.
    &
    the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session took place at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The 31 Allied Chiefs of Defence and Invitee Sweden focused on the executability the Alliance’s new defence plans, NATO’s warfighting transformation, NATO’s continued support to Ukraine and military cooperation with NATO Partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.22.2024 04:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78505
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110089104.mp3
    Length: 00:02:37
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News: Blinkin Visits Africa and NATO Meeting, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    SOS
    BLINKIN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT