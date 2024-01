Marine Minute: 1-24

THE TWENTY-SIXTH MEU BEGAN EXERCISE ODYSSEY ENCORE ON JANUARY SIXTH. THIS MARKS THE FIRST EXERCISE FOR THE TWENTY-SIXTH MEU SINCE THE BATAAN AMPHIBIOUS-READY-GROUP REASSEMBLED IN DECEMBER OF LAST YEAR. THE USS BATAAN IS THE WASP CLASS SHIP LEADING THE AMPHIBIOUS READY GROUP IN IT’S MISSION TO ENABLE THE NAVY AND MARINE CORPS TEAM TO TRANSITION SEAMLESSLY FROM SEA TO LAND.



THE BLUE ANGELS ARE ACCEPTING OFFICER APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2025-2027 SHOW SEASON. READ UP ABOUT IT IN MARADMIN 011-24. PUT IN YOUR APPLICATION BY APRIL 30TH.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE MARINE CORPS CONTENT INCLUDING PHOTOS, VIDEOS, ARTICLES AND MARADMINS BE SURE YOU GO TO MARINES.MIL. SEMPER FIDELIS AND TAKE CARE NOW.