NAPLES, Italy (Jan. 18, 2024) Radio news covering Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Women, Peace, and Security in Africa. Includes audio from a press briefing of Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 08:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78409
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110086650.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240118 Radio News, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT