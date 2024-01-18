KMC Update - Mass Notifications and OHA Survey

Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force encourage enrollment in their respective mass notification systems in mitigating potential harm from severe weather and natural disasters. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to the importance of participating in 2024's Overseas Housing Allowance and Utility Expense Survey. The results of the survey will have an impact on future utility and OHA rates. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)