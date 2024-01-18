Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Mass Notifications and OHA Survey

    RP, GERMANY

    01.19.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force encourage enrollment in their respective mass notification systems in mitigating potential harm from severe weather and natural disasters. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, speaks to the importance of participating in 2024's Overseas Housing Allowance and Utility Expense Survey. The results of the survey will have an impact on future utility and OHA rates. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.19.2024 08:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: RP, DE
    kaiserslautern
    Overseas Housing Allowance
    overseas housing allowance utility expense survey
    AtHoc Mass Warning Emergency Notification System
    AtHoc Notification System

