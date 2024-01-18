AFN Naples News: Strikes conducted in Houthi controlled Yemen & Ford returns to Norfolk

DURING A PRESS BRIEFING, AIR FORCE MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER TALKED ABOUT STRIKES CARRIED OUT IN HOUTHI CONTROLLED YEMEN.

Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) pulled into Naval Station Norfolk after a deployment to the Mediterranean that included three extensions.

The Navy’s newest in-service aircraft carrier left in May for a deployment that lasted more than eight months. It was the first worldwide deployment for Ford, the lead ship in the Navy’s new class of carriers.