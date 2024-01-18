DURING A PRESS BRIEFING, AIR FORCE MAJOR GENERAL PAT RYDER TALKED ABOUT STRIKES CARRIED OUT IN HOUTHI CONTROLLED YEMEN.
&
Aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) pulled into Naval Station Norfolk after a deployment to the Mediterranean that included three extensions.
The Navy’s newest in-service aircraft carrier left in May for a deployment that lasted more than eight months. It was the first worldwide deployment for Ford, the lead ship in the Navy’s new class of carriers.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 08:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78401
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110086619.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples News: Strikes conducted in Houthi controlled Yemen & Ford returns to Norfolk, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT