AFN Wiesbaden radio news for Feb. 11, 2024, features a story about Task Force Thunder and planned activities for Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The news was produced at AFN Wiesbaden on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, DE. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 03:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78392
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110086473.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Artist
|Staff Sgt. Ashley Morris
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Wiesbaden Radio News, Feb. 11, by SSG Ashley Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
