American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the 2024 Women in Peace diplomacy panel Jan. 17, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 01:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78388
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110086343.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audi
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audi
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audi
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: DAF Hosts 2024 Women in Peace Diplomacy Panel, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT