American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the importance of checking your Individual Medical Readiness on Jan. 17, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio spot by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 00:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78387
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110086342.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: IMR Get Your Shots, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT