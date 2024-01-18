AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: Bowling Tournament

American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the Low Score Wins bowling tournament at Big City Bowl on Jan. 19, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio spot by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belio)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 00:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78386
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110086341.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
