American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the 39th Maintenance Squadron facilitating the first Crash, Damaged, or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) training exercise with a Turkish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon on Jan. 19, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2024 00:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78382
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110086275.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Crash, Damaged, or Disabled Aircraft Recovery Training, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
