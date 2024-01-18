On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Army Blood Program Director, Col. Christopher Evans, and Armed Services Blood Program Blood Donor Recruiter, Shawntel Trowell to learn more about ASBP and how the Fort Meade community can contribute to their mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 14:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78374
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110085695.mp3
|Length:
|00:18:56
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 89 Armed Services Blood Program, by Gloriann Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT