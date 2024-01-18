Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Meade Declassified Ep 89 Armed Services Blood Program

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Audio by Gloriann Martin 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Army Blood Program Director, Col. Christopher Evans, and Armed Services Blood Program Blood Donor Recruiter, Shawntel Trowell to learn more about ASBP and how the Fort Meade community can contribute to their mission.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.18.2024 14:11
    Location: US
    podcast
    Armed Services Blood Program
    blood donation
    IMCOM
    AMC
    ASBP

