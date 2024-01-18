Fort Meade Declassified Ep 89 Armed Services Blood Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78374" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Army Blood Program Director, Col. Christopher Evans, and Armed Services Blood Program Blood Donor Recruiter, Shawntel Trowell to learn more about ASBP and how the Fort Meade community can contribute to their mission.