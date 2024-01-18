240117-N-DN657-1002 - A radio spot informing listeners of the 2 mile open water swim across the bay event hosted by MWR on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 13:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78373
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110085573.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO swim across the bay, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
