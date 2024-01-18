CMDCM Rafael Barney, NSA Souda Bay command master chief, visits AFN to discuss returning to normal after the holiday period.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2024 06:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78358
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110084736.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240118-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT