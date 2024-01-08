The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 6

In this episode, the focus is on Airman developmental feedback. The session is led by Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams, who is the 130th Airlift Wing Command Chief. During this session, Chief Williams explains some concepts of feedback, and insights into what it is and what it is not. The episode starts and closes by Deputy Wing Commander Col. Patrick Chard, the program author and facilitator.
