    The Leading Edge: Developing Officers For Command Ep. 6

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Eugene Crist 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    In this episode, the focus is on Airman developmental feedback. The session is led by Chief Master Sgt. Kevan Williams, who is the 130th Airlift Wing Command Chief. During this session, Chief Williams explains some concepts of feedback, and insights into what it is and what it is not. The episode starts and closes by Deputy Wing Commander Col. Patrick Chard, the program author and facilitator.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 15:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78320
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110082228.mp3
    Length: 01:07:50
    Year 2024
    Genre News
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US
    130th AW
    Ep. 6
    The Leading Edge

