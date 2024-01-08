Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Fort McCoy observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Master Sgt. Ana Guzman, Equal Opportunity advisor with the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office, provides opening comments during the 2023 Fort McCoy observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 16, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2024 theme of the observance was "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not A Day Off!" Dozens of community members attended the event. Guzman described the observance's importance and was the main organizer of the event. The Fort McCoy Garrison commander also gave a presentation and a video about Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top” was also shown. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 15:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Fort McCoy observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Fort McCoy
    Army observances
    MLK Jr. Day 2024

