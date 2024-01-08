Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Auto Recycling Center Spot

    Ramstein Auto Recycling Center Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.11.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot for the Ramstein Auto Recycling Center that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 16, 2024, to Jan. 16, 2025. The Auto Recycling Center is a service offered to service members for the disposal of unwanted vehicles. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 04:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78308
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110081675.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Auto Recycling Center Spot, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    86 FSS
    Auto Recycling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT