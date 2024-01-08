Ramstein Auto Recycling Center Spot

A 30-second radio spot for the Ramstein Auto Recycling Center that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Jan. 16, 2024, to Jan. 16, 2025. The Auto Recycling Center is a service offered to service members for the disposal of unwanted vehicles. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 04:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78308
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110081675.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
