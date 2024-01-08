Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Central Issue Facility Temporary Closure

    ITALY

    01.11.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Laranda Flores 

    AFN Vicenza

    15 second radio spot for Central Issue Facility (CIF) temporary closure for Caserma Ederle from 22 January to 2 February 2024 in Vicenza, Italy.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 03:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78306
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110081632.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Central Issue Facility Temporary Closure, by SGT Laranda Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    Closure
    U.S. Army
    Central Issue Facility
    AFN Vicenza

