On this Pacific Pulse- In Japan, a rare opportunity led U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sammi-Joy Severino to assist humanitarian aid aboard the USNS Mercy. In Guam, in a successful search and rescue operation executed by U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and Guam Fire Rescue, the recreational vessel Rascal, with six adults aboard, was safely towed to Hagåtña Boat Basin after being disabled and adrift off Tanguisson Beach. And in The Republic of Korea, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion, welcomed six members of the Galaxy X Cohort for four days of professional development engagements focused on joint collaboration and cultural exchange.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 00:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78303
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110081585.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: Jan. 5, 2024, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS
