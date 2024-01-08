Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Audio by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    January is OPSEC Awareness Month. The 3rd ID Provost Marshal Colin Warren and Fort Stewart Army Community Service's Jim Krupp share tips on how to keep your information safe with hosts Kevin Larson and Bryan Lunn!

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    TAGS

    OPSEC
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army

