Welcome back to THE GIANT VOICE! It's anchors aweigh on season 2 of the podcast as host David Flewellyn speaks to CFAY's Commanding Officer Capt. Les Sobol, Command Master Chief Anwar Blakely and our Deputy Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Justin Keller about the USS George Washington (CVN 73) and the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hull swap. The group provided expectations for the hull swap and the year to come, along with offering a host of important welcome aboard resources for incoming Sailors.
Resources:
CFAY Website: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/
CFAY Welcome Aboard Webpage: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/Welcome-Aboard/
CFAY Command Sponsorship: cfay_cmd_sponsor@fe.navy.mil
CFAY Ombudsman: cfayombudsman@yahoo.com
This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 22 Welcome Aboard: USS George Washington, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS
