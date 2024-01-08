Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 22 Welcome Aboard: USS George Washington

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.09.2024

    Audio by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Welcome back to THE GIANT VOICE! It's anchors aweigh on season 2 of the podcast as host David Flewellyn speaks to CFAY's Commanding Officer Capt. Les Sobol, Command Master Chief Anwar Blakely and our Deputy Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Justin Keller about the USS George Washington (CVN 73) and the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hull swap. The group provided expectations for the hull swap and the year to come, along with offering a host of important welcome aboard resources for incoming Sailors.

    Resources:
    CFAY Website: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/
    CFAY Welcome Aboard Webpage: https://cnrj.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/CFA-Yokosuka/Welcome-Aboard/
    CFAY Command Sponsorship: cfay_cmd_sponsor@fe.navy.mil
    CFAY Ombudsman: cfayombudsman@yahoo.com

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:25:55
    This work, THE GIANT VOICE - Ep 22 Welcome Aboard: USS George Washington, by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNFJ, USFJ, U.S. Seventh Fleet, Yokosuka, CNRJ

