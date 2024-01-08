NCO Journal Podcast Episode 63 - Breaking the Cycle: Eradicating Toxic Leadership

The NCO Journal Team sit down with Master Sgt. Robert Mb. Flak to discuss his personal reflections and dealings with toxic leadership and how the U.S. Army can improve it's education to combat it. Based on his article, "Breaking the Cycle: Eradicating Toxic Leadership."