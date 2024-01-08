Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 63 - Breaking the Cycle: Eradicating Toxic Leadership

    01.10.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    The NCO Journal Team sit down with Master Sgt. Robert Mb. Flak to discuss his personal reflections and dealings with toxic leadership and how the U.S. Army can improve it's education to combat it. Based on his article, "Breaking the Cycle: Eradicating Toxic Leadership."

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 17:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:37:01
    Artist NCO Journal
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 63 - Breaking the Cycle: Eradicating Toxic Leadership, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    NCO
    Toxic
    Army
    NCO Journal

