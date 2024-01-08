Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 3

The 325th Fighter Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Sharp, talks about changes to Senior Airman below-the-zone, Staff Sgt. release parties, using the holiday break to recharge and reflect on the year, and celebrating Christmas and New Years during episode 3 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.
|12.07.2023
|01.11.2024 12:12
|Newscasts
|78287
|2401/DOD_110078146.mp3
|00:35:04
|2023
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
