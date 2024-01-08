Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78287" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The 325th Fighter Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Sharp, talks about changes to Senior Airman below-the-zone, Staff Sgt. release parties, using the holiday break to recharge and reflect on the year, and celebrating Christmas and New Years during episode 3 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.