Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 2

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Audio by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Operations Group commander, Col. Christian Bergtholdt, talks about the latest iteration of Checkered Flag, the 325th FWs new F-35 mission and provides his take Thanksgiving during episode 2 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 12:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78286
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110078141.mp3
    Length: 00:26:17
    Year 2023
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 2, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    325th Fighter Wing
    Team Tyndall
    Checkertails
    Lightning Within 5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT