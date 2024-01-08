The 325th Operations Group commander, Col. Christian Bergtholdt, talks about the latest iteration of Checkered Flag, the 325th FWs new F-35 mission and provides his take Thanksgiving during episode 2 of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 12:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78286
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110078141.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:17
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 2, by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
