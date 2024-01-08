240110-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing NAS Guantanamo Bay listeners of an update to the Joint Travel Regulations regarding pet travel costs and reimbursements. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78285
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110078079.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pet Travel fee reimbursement, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT