The NCO Journal staff had a conversation with retired 12th Sergeant Major of the Army Jack Tilley where they talked about leadership, his career, life-changing stories and more.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 10:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78282
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110077874.mp3
|Length:
|00:55:48
|Artist
|NCO Journal
|Album
|Sergeant's Time Podcast
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 3 - 12th SMA Jack Tilley, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT