    SSI Live Podcast – Ep 106 – Dr. Chris Mason on the Study of Internal Conflict

    01.10.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Clear, Hold, [and don’t] Build? The Study of Internal Conflict – Although strategic competition has placed China and Russia at the center of American security policy, internal conflicts in places like Iraq, Kosovo, Syria, and Yemen continue to demand the attention of policymakers. SSI’s Dr. Chris Mason has examined these and dozens of others through his multi-year Study of Internal Conflict. What do the many case studies he and his team have examined tell us about the Western approach – including the Clear, Hold, Build strategy – to internal conflict? Is there a clear path ahead for policy-makers wrestling with how to solve these complex challenges? Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

