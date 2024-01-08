240109-N-DN657-1002 - A radio news story covering the fleetwide news as Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, brings in the new year. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 09:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78272
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110077717.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO: New Years News from around the Fleet, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
