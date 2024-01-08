Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 1

    Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 1

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Fighter Wing commander, Col. George Watkins, talks about Checkered Flag and the future of Tyndall AFB during the pilot episode of the Lightning Within 5 podcast.

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 09:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:21:27
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Lightning Within 5 - Ep. 1, by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    325th Fighter Wing
    Team Tyndall
    Checkertails
    Lightning within 5

