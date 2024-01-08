240109-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

LCDR Blake Vanbrunt, the NSA Souda Bay Branch Health Clinic senior medical officer, visits AFN to discuss how the changing of the season can affect mental health and some signs that it may be time to talk to medical.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 07:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78260
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110077534.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
