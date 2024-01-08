240111-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

CMDR James Kotora, NSA Souda Bay executive officer, visits AFN to discuss upcoming Public Works projects that will affect the on-base personally owned vehicle gas pumps.
|01.11.2024
|01.11.2024 07:01
|Newscasts
|78257
|2401/DOD_110077531.mp3
|00:02:00
|GR
|1
|0
|0
