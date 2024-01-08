Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240111-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    240111-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    01.11.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Eckelbecker 

    AFN Souda Bay

    CMDR James Kotora, NSA Souda Bay executive officer, visits AFN to discuss upcoming Public Works projects that will affect the on-base personally owned vehicle gas pumps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 07:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78257
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110077531.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240111-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS, by PO1 Michael Eckelbecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT