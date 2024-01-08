AFN Regional News - Marine Commandant Recovery and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

Regional news highlighting the the Marine Commandant in recovery and the 24th MEU warfare. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 07:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78256
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110077530.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
