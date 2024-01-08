AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: U.S. Air Force Exhibit Honoring Enlisted Force

American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the National Museum of the US Air Force opening a new exhibit honoring the enlisted force on Jan. 11, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|01.11.2024
|01.11.2024 04:26
|Newscasts
|78254
|2401/DOD_110077420.mp3
|00:01:12
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|2024
|News
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|2
|0
|0
