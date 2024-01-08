This is a 15-second spot publicizing the Razz Ma Tazz Theater's Marvel Comics-inspired plays, slated for Feb. 12, 2023, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2024 08:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78244
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110076561.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Marvel Plays, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT