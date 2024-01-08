AFN Naples News: NAVY SHOOTS DOWN 21 MISSLES IN RED SEA & SECRETARY AUSTIN RECOVERING AFTER SURGERY COMPLICATIONS

The US Navy shot down 21 Houthi missiles and drones launched from Yemen, according to a statement from US Central Command, in one of the largest Houthi attacks to take place in the Red Sea in recent months.

The Pentagon announced that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III remains at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, while he recovers from complications related to a mid-December surgery to treat prostate cancer.