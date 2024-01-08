Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News: NAVY SHOOTS DOWN 21 MISSLES IN RED SEA & SECRETARY AUSTIN RECOVERING AFTER SURGERY COMPLICATIONS

    AFN Naples News: NAVY SHOOTS DOWN 21 MISSLES IN RED SEA & SECRETARY AUSTIN RECOVERING AFTER SURGERY COMPLICATIONS

    ITALY

    01.10.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    The US Navy shot down 21 Houthi missiles and drones launched from Yemen, according to a statement from US Central Command, in one of the largest Houthi attacks to take place in the Red Sea in recent months.
    &
    The Pentagon announced that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III remains at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, while he recovers from complications related to a mid-December surgery to treat prostate cancer.

    This work, AFN Naples News: NAVY SHOOTS DOWN 21 MISSLES IN RED SEA & SECRETARY AUSTIN RECOVERING AFTER SURGERY COMPLICATIONS, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RED SEA
    MISSLES
    HOUTHI

