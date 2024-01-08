This is a 30-second radio advertisement publicizing the Ramstein Military and Family Readiness Center's Financial Wellness Lunch and Learn, happening Jan. 17, 2023, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 10:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78223
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110075434.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Financial Wellness Lunch and Learn, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT