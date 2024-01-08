Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Financial Wellness Lunch and Learn

    Radio Spot - Financial Wellness Lunch and Learn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.09.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio advertisement publicizing the Ramstein Military and Family Readiness Center's Financial Wellness Lunch and Learn, happening Jan. 17, 2023, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 10:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78223
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110075434.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Financial Wellness Lunch and Learn, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    86th Airlift Wing
    Financial Wellness
    Ramstein Air Base
    KMC
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT