Radio Spot - Paint and Sip

This is a 15-second radio advertisement publicizing the Ramstein Community Center's themed Paint and Sip night, happening Jan. 19, 2023, on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 10:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78218
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110075429.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
