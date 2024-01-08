Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Clinic Update

    Radio Spot - Clinic Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.09.2024

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Col. Michele M. Kehrle, Commander of U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza, delivers a message to members of the Vicenza military community, recorded on January 9, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.09.2024 09:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78217
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110075421.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Clinic Update, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    AFN Vicenza
    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT