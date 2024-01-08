VICENZA, Italy - Col. Michele M. Kehrle, Commander of U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza, delivers a message to members of the Vicenza military community, recorded on January 9, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2024 09:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78217
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110075421.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Clinic Update, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
