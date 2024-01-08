Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and John Kirby Gaggle Aboard Air Force One

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route to South Carolina.
01.08.2024
01.08.2024 11:15
Newscasts
78205
2401/DOD_110074511.mp3
00:20:12
US
9
0
0
