Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update- MLK Day and seeking help

    KMC Update- MLK Day and seeking help

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.08.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A KMC update with Brigadier General Otis Jones, the 86th airlift wing commander talking about MLK day and seeking help in the new year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 10:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78203
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110074453.mp3
    Length: 00:02:10
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update- MLK Day and seeking help, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    MLK
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Seeking Help
    KMC Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT