Representatives from the audiology clinic came into AFN to discuss hearing loss prevention as part of the Wellness Wednesday campaign
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 05:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78197
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110074280.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Newscast, Audiology discusses hearing loss prevention, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
