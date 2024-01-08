Brad Price a Financial Readiness Specialist from ACS talks about the new requirements for the Basic needs allowance. Natalie Wag from the American red Cross talks about winter safety tips. (U.S. Army Audio by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2024 04:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78196
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110074279.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News Update - New Basic Needs Allowance and Winter Safety tips, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT