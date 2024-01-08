Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    News Update - New Basic Needs Allowance and Winter Safety tips

    News Update - New Basic Needs Allowance and Winter Safety tips

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.05.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Brad Price a Financial Readiness Specialist from ACS talks about the new requirements for the Basic needs allowance. Natalie Wag from the American red Cross talks about winter safety tips. (U.S. Army Audio by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2024 04:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78196
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110074279.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News Update - New Basic Needs Allowance and Winter Safety tips, by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    allowance
    tips
    Family
    KMC
    Basic
    Winter safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT