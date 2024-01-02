On this week's edition of The Marne Report we learn about the Transition Assistance Program! Take a listen now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2024 14:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78191
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110072923.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT