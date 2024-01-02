The Seagull - Ep 026 - Jan 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/78186" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to 2024! In this month's Seagull we cover mentorship with a FIVE QUESTIONS segment with Senior Master Sgt Maria Escobar, as well as a series of interviews with wing Airmen who were asked about their experiences and thoughts on mentorship. We hear from Colonel Wendy Armijo, Commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing in this month's Command Message where she shares some of her priorities as we embark on the new year! We also learn about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - his background and his contributions to our society. We'll wrap things up with a little bit from this month's CHEVRONS podcast.



Thanks for listening to the Seagull. For more news from the 102nd Intelligence Wing, visit our website at www.102iw.ang.af.mil SLASH LINKS or search for 102iw on any major social media platform.