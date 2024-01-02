Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Seagull - Ep 026 - Jan 2024

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Welcome to 2024! In this month's Seagull we cover mentorship with a FIVE QUESTIONS segment with Senior Master Sgt Maria Escobar, as well as a series of interviews with wing Airmen who were asked about their experiences and thoughts on mentorship. We hear from Colonel Wendy Armijo, Commander of the 102nd Intelligence Wing in this month's Command Message where she shares some of her priorities as we embark on the new year! We also learn about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - his background and his contributions to our society. We'll wrap things up with a little bit from this month's CHEVRONS podcast.

    Thanks for listening to the Seagull. For more news from the 102nd Intelligence Wing, visit our website at www.102iw.ang.af.mil SLASH LINKS or search for 102iw on any major social media platform.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:38:49
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Seagull - Ep 026 - Jan 2024, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mentorship
    martin luther king jr
    chevrons
    seagull
    mlkjr

