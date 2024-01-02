Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 15 - VCSAF GEN. SLIFE explains the biggest changes to the AF since its inception: ATFs, AFFORGEN, MCA, and the Strategic Environment

This special episode features General James C. Slife, the newly appointed Air Force Vice Chief of Staff (VCSAF). Gen Slife explains the current strategic environment and how it's influencing some of the largest structural and organizational changes in Air Force history. Join us as Gen Slife breaks down Air Task Forces, Air Force Force Generation, Multi-Capable Airmen, Composite Wings, and how they all fit together.
As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.
