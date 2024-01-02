Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 15 - VCSAF GEN. SLIFE explains the biggest changes to the AF since its inception: ATFs, AFFORGEN, MCA, and the Strategic Environment

    AL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2024

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    This special episode features General James C. Slife, the newly appointed Air Force Vice Chief of Staff (VCSAF). Gen Slife explains the current strategic environment and how it's influencing some of the largest structural and organizational changes in Air Force history. Join us as Gen Slife breaks down Air Task Forces, Air Force Force Generation, Multi-Capable Airmen, Composite Wings, and how they all fit together.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense, or any government agency.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 10:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78183
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110071745.mp3
    Length: 00:51:04
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 15 - VCSAF GEN. SLIFE explains the biggest changes to the AF since its inception: ATFs, AFFORGEN, MCA, and the Strategic Environment, by James Self, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    #USAFDoctrine #MCA #AFFORGEN

