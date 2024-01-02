AFN Aviano Radio News: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition held at Aviano Air Base. RAGE is designed to foster camaraderie amongst maintenance professionals, inspiring them to take pride in honing their individual skills, while leading to a culture of excellence and producing highly skilled and effective Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)