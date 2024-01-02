Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.05.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano reports on Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment competition held at Aviano Air Base. RAGE is designed to foster camaraderie amongst maintenance professionals, inspiring them to take pride in honing their individual skills, while leading to a culture of excellence and producing highly skilled and effective Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2024
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 09:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78181
    Filename: 2401/DOD_110071692.mp3
    Length: 00:02:35
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Rapid Aircraft Generation and Employment, by A1C Brandon Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camaraderie
    MUNS
    RAGE
    WyvernNation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT