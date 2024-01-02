Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plan My Move 2024 Workshop

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.05.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a radio ad for the workshop held by the MFRC. Spangdahlem's Military and Family Readiness Center is hosting a workshop to help service members and their families smooth out the moving process.

