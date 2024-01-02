Plan My Move 2024 Workshop

This is a radio ad for the workshop held by the MFRC. Spangdahlem's Military and Family Readiness Center is hosting a workshop to help service members and their families smooth out the moving process.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2024 09:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78170
|Filename:
|2401/DOD_110071632.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
